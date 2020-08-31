Gardaí issue online fraud scam warning to Waterford businesses

Mary Cody

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Kilkenny gardaí warn of online fraud scams

Gardaí are warning businesses to protect themselves from online fraud.

“We are continuously receiving reports of online scams targeting businesses.

“Business e-mail compromise, often referred to as invoice re-direct, can have a devastating effect on businesses big and small,” a garda spokesperson said.

Businesses are advised to use anti-virus, firewall and other tools and scan computers and devices regularly to prevent malware infections.