PROPERTY WATCH: Does it get any more idyllic than this traditional thatched cottage in Kerry?

This traditional thatched roof cottage, located just minutes from Kells Bay beach in Co. Kerry, combines the charm of an old Irish cottage with modern amenities.

Built in 1996 in the traditional Irish style, this property is a beautiful quaint cottage with outstanding views. Nestled into the beautiful scenery of the Kerry coastline, the house boasts uninterrupted views over the Atlantic Ocean, Dingle Bay and the Dingle Peninsula with absolutely nothing in front of it but fields and ocean.

At the same time the property is surrounded by a beautiful mountain and countryside scenery and, being the second last house in a quiet cul-de-sac, would make the perfect retreat for those seeking the tranquillity of the countryside and oceanfront living alike.

The house has been built to very high standards both inside and outside. On a total living area of c. 90 sqm the house offers a large open plan living, dining and kitchen area. There is a fully fitted, wooden kitchen and a wood burning stove and stunning views from both the living and the dining area. In addition there is another living room which could also be used as a study or an additional bedroom.

There are two bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms. All rooms have tiled flooring and the interior has been tastefully designed to complement the traditional exterior. The living area and the bedrooms all enjoy fantastic views over the bay. The house has tiled floors and electric underfloor heating throughout.

The property is surrounded by c. 0.8 acre of mature grounds which offer a broad range of plants and flowers. There are several terraces surrounding the house to enjoy the beautiful sunsets over the bay. There is also a traditional stone outhouse and a newly built stone garage.

Seana Thig is currently on the market for €420,000.

For more information and photos of this property, CLICK HERE.