What's making the headlines in Ireland's daily newspapers and websites this Wednesday

Irish Times

Scientists have warned about serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms. The Irish Times article reports on more than 40 UK Covid-19 patients, where in some cases a neurological problem was the patient’s first and main symptom. The Irish Times also report on how fraudsters used lockdown to lure Irish victims into boats and caravans scam.

Irish Examiner

Gardaí make arrests after 200 teenagers turn up to a Kildare house party, report the Irish Examiner. The wage subsidy scheme is also set to be 'amended and extended' by Government.

Irish Independent

A dog shot has been shot after going on a six-week sheep killing rampage. There is also a piece on top US politicians fearing Donald Trump will try to cling to power even if defeated in the presidential election.

The Journal.ie

The Journal.ie is running a poll on who is the right person to lead the Green Party in government. There is also a piece on 'emerging evidence' that coronavirus can spread beyond two metres by air.