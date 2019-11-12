Gardaí arrest three men after violent clash at housing estate

Gardai have this morning (Tuesday) arrested three men in connection with a violent fracas involving the use of weapons in a Clonmel housing estate last week.

The three Clonmel men were arrested in an early morning raid on two houses in the Bianconi Drive estate in the town.

Members of the armed Garda Emergency Response Unit assisted local gardai with the searches.

The three men have been arrested on suspicion of committing an affray at Bianconi Drive on Tuesday, November 5.

Two of the men are currently being detained for questioning at Clonmel Garda Station and a third is being detained at Cahir Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act. They can be detained for up to 24 hours.