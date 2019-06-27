NATIONAL NEWS: One man killed in early morning road traffic collision

Gardaí in are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision this morning

At approximately 6.30am Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision in Galway on the Loughrea to Ballyglass Road near Kylemore Village

A male driver in his 30s, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided with a wall, his body has been removed to Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe for a post mortem examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers are currently examining the crash site. The road is closed and local diversions are in place. The local Coroner will be notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly appealing to anyone who travelled on the road in the early hours of this morning to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station 091-842870 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.