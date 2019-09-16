Road closes for the National Ploughing Championships

The N80 is now closed as of Monday at 12 noon and will be reopened at 12 noon on Friday.

The National Ploughing Championships will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow from September 17 (Tuesday) - September 19 (Thursday) of this year.

The N80 at Ballintrane is to be closed from L3050 Graiguenaspidogue to L7110 Kilknock for a period of five days in the interest of public safety to facilitate the National Ploughing Championships event.

Alternative Route(s):

• North-West traffic travelling from Bunclody to Carlow on the N80 will be diverted at Kildavin along the R724 to its junction with the R448 at the Royal Oak and continuing on the R448 re-joining the N80 at the Doctor Cullen Road Roundabout

• South-East traffic travelling from Carlow to Bunclody on the N80 will be diverted at the Deerpark Roundabout, Carlow Town travelling along the R448 to its junction with the L4012 at Prumplestown Upper, travelling along the L4012 to its junction with the (L4011) at Prumplestown Lower, travelling along the (L4011) and (L4009) to its junction with the R448 at Castledermot, travelling along the R448 joining the R418 at Castledermot, travelling along the R418 to its junction with the N81 at Tullow, travelling along the N81 re-joining the N80 at Closh Cross

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.