Man arrested after woman found dead in apartment
Shortly after 6pm, on Saturday the 12th of November, 2022, Gardaí and emergency services attended at a domestic residence in Ratoath, Co Meath.
The body of a female adult (understood to be in her 30s) was discovered by Gardaí inside a duplex apartment at River Walk Court.
Her body has been removed from the scene and brought to the City Morgue at Whitehall where a post-mortem examination will be conducted by Dr Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist.
A male aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene by investigating Gardaí and brought to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigating Gardaí continue to question the man arrested at the scene.
The Garda Technical Bureau are examining the scene which remains sealed off.
