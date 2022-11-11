Search

11 Nov 2022

Museum displays LEGO-version of Irish landmark made from almost 50,000 bricks

Museum displays LEGO-version of Irish landmark made from almost 50,000 bricks

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Nov 2022 4:55 PM

A Lego-version of an Irish landmark made out of almost 50,000 bricks is on display at the National Museum of Ireland - Archaeology. 

The museum is set to host a weekend of events centered around the display of a Lego model of the valley of Glendalough on November 12 and 13. 

Made out of 44,388 bricks, the model shows how the monastic site might have looked in medieval times. 

Displays will also feature the longest Lego wall ever made in Ireland - over 12 metres in length - which has bene made by the people of Co. Wicklow. 

Built by brick artist Jessica Farrell and inspired by archaeological discoveries about the valley, the Lego model includes displays of what daily life might have been like in the valley for monks and pilgrims, and references some of the objects on display at the museum’ s Glendalough exhibition. 

Jessica Farrell commented, "This weekends’ events will be the culmination of a project which has been a long time in development, engaging several enthusiastic audiences along the way. I'm delighted to see it reach so many young people, especially here at the museum, where the model can be viewed alongside real-life artefacts and interpretive material." 

The model and wall have been at the museum in recent weeks and people who are in Direct Provision at Baleskin attended activities, creating additional segments for the wall, whilst also learning about the objects in the museum. 

Glendalough Heritage Forum explained, "We are delighted with the wonderful work that Jessica has done with the Lego Glendalough model - which has a real wow factor and engages people with the heritage of Glendalough in a completely different way." 

Lynn Scarff, the Director of the NMI commented, "We were pleased to work with Glendalough Heritage Forum to bring this model and associated activities to the public. It is an enjoyable way to learn about distant medieval times and imagine what daily life was like for those who lived in the Wicklow Valley over one thousand years ago." 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media