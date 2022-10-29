Irish shops recall batches of popular snack due to presence of toxin

Irish shops are recalling batches of a popular snack due to the presence of a toxin.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), batches of Clearspring Organic Wholegrain Rice Cakes Lightly Salted (pack size 12 x 130g) were found to contain elevated levels of aflatoxin B1 in rice used to produce the batches.
The recalled batches include R22176B (best before date 26/06/23) and R22181B (best before 01/07/23).
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), large doses of aflatoxins can lead to acute poisoning (aflatoxicosis) and can be life threatening, usually through damage to the liver.
Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.
Waterford FC host Treaty United in the second leg of the First Division playoff semi-final at the RSC today - Kick-off is at 7.45pm. PIC: Sportsfile
This will be the debut game for returning Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald, as he takes charge of the Deise for the second time.
