Lorry driver in his 20s dies in collision in Northern Ireland

A lorry driver in his 20s has died following a collision in Omagh, Co Tyrone.
Police said the crash happened on the Beltany Road on Tuesday morning shortly before 8.20am.
PSNI Sergeant Green from the collision investigation unit said the man, who was driving a Scania articulated lorry, died at the scene from his injuries.
The Beltany Road was closed to traffic on Tuesday while police conducted inquiries.
It was expected to remain closed into this morning (Wednesday August 17).
Local road diversions have been put in place.
Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to come forward by contacting 101.
