Garda investigation continuing into death of woman in unexplained circumstances

Gardaí in Kerry say they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the discovery of a body of a woman in her 70s in unexplained circumstances.

The body of Miriam Burns (75) was discovered at a residence in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, County Kerry, at approximately 1:15pm on Monday, 15th August, 2022.

A post-mortem examination was conducted this afternoon, Tuesday, 16th August, 2022, at University Hospital Kerry by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

An incident room has been established at Killarney Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

The scene at the residence at Ardshanavooley, Killarney, remains preserved at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the Ardshanavooley area of Killarney between 5pm on Friday, 12th August, 2022, and 1pm on Monday, 15th August, 2022, and observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at these times who may have camera footage - including dash-cam - are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.