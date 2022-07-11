Police seize 6.9m euro of drugs in Co Kilkenny search

Gardai have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of 6.9 million euro during a search of a business premises in Co Kilkenny.
Officers attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, searched the premises at Ballyhale on Monday.
Two males, one aged in his 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Kilkenny Garda Station.
The arrests followed an intelligence-led Garda operation, targeting trans-national drug trafficking networks, which was conducted in the course of Operation Tara, the focus of which is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.
