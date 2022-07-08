Two people arrested after 127,000 euro worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

Two people have been arrested after 127,000 euro worth of cannabis herb was seized in Dublin.
At around 7pm on Thursday, Gardai from the Crumlin District Drugs Unit carried out a search at an address in Drimnagh.
During the course of the search, around 6.5kg of cannabis herb was found with an estimated street value of 127,000 euro, according to Gardai.
The drugs were seized and are now subject to analysis.
A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene.
They are currently being detained at Crumlin Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
