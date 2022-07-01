Delayed re-opening of popular Irish tourist attraction postponed again
The long delayed re-opening of a popular Irish landmark has been postponed again.
According to the Office of Public Works (OPW), Sceilig Mhichíl (Skellig Michael) will not open tomorrow (Saturday July 2) as planned due to poor weather and sea conditions.
A minor rockfall on June 13 prompted the temporary closure of the tourist attraction - which was also shut to visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic - pending a full examination and clearance of debris.
OPW guide staff are unable to travel to the island for safety checks today (Friday July 1) and will try again on Sunday July 3 when sea conditions are expected to improve.
On arrival, they will immediately begin their preparations to welcome visitors back to the island on Monday.
But they may not be at increased risk of other mental health problems related to the drug, researchers found
Operating remotely, the WRC’s information line dealt with 55,810 calls in 2021: an increase of almost 6% on 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.