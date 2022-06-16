Search

16 Jun 2022

'Very sensitive issues' - Varadkar hopes RTE and Pride can reconcile after trans row

'Very sensitive issues' - Varadkar hopes RTE and Pride can reconcile after trans row

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Jun 2022 1:55 PM

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he hopes RTE and Pride organisers can “come together again and sort it out” in relation to criticism of an on-air discussion about trans issues.

Dublin Pride announced on Tuesday the termination of its media partnership with RTE after voicing concern about recent discussions on transgender topics on the Liveline radio show.

The organisation, which organises the annual Pride programme of events in the city, said it was “angered and disappointed” by the content of the radio debates, claiming they had breached trust with the LGBTQ+ community and caused “untold hurt”.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin today (Thursday June 16), Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said “a lot of members of the trans community are very upset” about the Liveline discussion. 

“These are very sensitive issues, these are very personal issues. We should talk about them and debate them.

“But if we are talking about issues that relate to trans people or any minority group, it’s important that they’re part of the debate and part of the conversation, and they felt that they were left out of that.”

The national broadcaster said in a statement yesterday (Wednesday June 15) that it was “disappointed” that Dublin Pride was severing the three-year relationship, and that it hoped “in time” it would rekindle the relationship.

“Standing with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month sends an important signal that RTE is here to serve everyone and over the last three years RTE has sought to include these communities and extend understanding through a range of specially-produced content, campaigns and partnerships.

“Public discussion – sometimes uncomfortable, difficult and contentious – is central to RTE’s prescribed purpose.”

The head of RTE Radio One Peter Woods said yesterday that he accepted and regrets that the Liveline programmes caused hurt. 

He added: “Everything that goes out on air on Radio One is not going to be to everybody’s satisfaction all the time.

“But what matters most in what we do is how we approach it and why we do it, and that we try to shine a light and we try to engage with people, and we try to express a variety of opinion across the airwaves.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media