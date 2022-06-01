Search

01 Jun 2022

Swimmers warned over rise of 'excruciatingly painful and extremely venomous' fish stings

Swimmers warned over rise of 'excruciatingly painful and extremely venomous' fish stings

Reporter:

David Power

01 Jun 2022 11:55 AM

Swimmers are being warned about a rise in venomous weever fish stings, which can cause severe pain.

The director of the Tramore Surf Life Saving Club in Waterford, Lola O'Sullivan, said weever fish are a small fish that bury themselves in sand on a low tide and tend to "flick their dorsel fin" into feet as people pass by.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, she said the best way to deal with the sting is to put your foot in warm water, which should be heated up to about 40 degrees. "That releases the venom and breaks down the chemicals in the foot," Lola said. 

She advised anyone who is stung to ask shops or coffee shops to help them if there is no lifeguard on duty to assist.

The fish see humans as "large predators" and flick their fin to protect themselves. 

The sting is "excruciatingly painful and extremely venomous," Lola said. 

"The pain can last for up to two hours, or even longer. The peak of the pain is in the first two hours," Lola said. 

She said the danger only arises at low tide. She said swimmers can wear booties to protect their feet.

The weever fish "are not there to attack us, they see us as attacking them," Lola said. 

"They are very common - whether you are in Donegal, Kerry, Galway, Dublin - they are very common in our waterways," she added. 

Incidents of weever stings are becoming more common, which Lola said was down to people swimming in the sea on a more regular basis, all year around. 

Listen to the full interview here 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media