'Make your voice heard' - Public consultation on electric vehicle infrastructure opens

The Irish public is being invited to have their say on the delivery of electric vehicle (EV) charging point infrastructure.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan today (Thursday May 5) launched the online public consultation on the Department’s Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy.

The consultation is designed to give people an opportunity to air opinions and ideas such as preferred location of chargers and charging speeds.

The Department of Transport recently published its draft Strategy for the development of EV infrastructure up until 2025, detailing the aim of delivering a public EV charging network to support up to 194,000 electric cars and vans.

The Climate Action plan has a target of 945,000 EVs on Ireland’s roads by 2030.

Finalisation of the strategy will take place in the third quarter of this year after views expressed in the consultation are considered by the Department.

Speaking about the launch, Minister Ryan said, "Ireland is firmly set on the path towards a decarbonised transport system and EVs will be a key part of this. Even if you do not yet own an EV, you may well do so in the future. This consultation is aimed at drivers of petrol and diesel vehicles just as much as at those who already have EVs.



"Our country’s charging infrastructure is taking shape now and there will be an acceleration of development in the next three years. The Government is listening and wants to hear from you, so take just a few minutes to make your voice heard."

Although approximately 80% of charging is expected to take place at drivers’ homes, the draft strategy also addresses the provision of infrastructure for EV owners living in apartments or in homes that do not have a driveway.

It will also outline the way forward for charging en route, such as at motorway service stations and tourist attractions.

People can get involved in the consultation here.