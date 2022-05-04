Gardai appeal for witnesses to serious road collision involving two 17 year olds

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision involving two 17 year olds.
The collision, which involved a single car, occurred at approximately 9.15pm at Meenformal, Glen, in Carraig Art in Co Donegal.
The teenagers - a male and female - were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for their injuries, and the girl has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Co Dublin where she is understood to be in serious condition.
Gardai urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward, particularly any road users travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage.
Anyone with information can contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
