REVEALED: The luckiest weeks to sit your driving test... and what weeks to avoid

Anyone struggling to pass their driving test may be glad to know that early in the new year has the highest pass rate of all.

And December is statistically the worst time to sit a driving test, with two of the lowest pass rates in that month.

Perhaps it is the time of new year resolutions and a renewed determination, but January 3 to 9 has the highest success rate with 61.50% of those taking the test passing.

A trend of higher pass rate in early weeks of the month continues with the next highest success rate from February 7 to 13 scoring a pass rate of 59.20%.

The next most successful week was from June 6 to 12, when there was a 59.00% pass rate.

August 8 to 14 had the fourth best record with a 58.10%, while January 24 to 31 had an equally successful 58.10% pass rate, but with less people taking the test.

The information was provided after Chill Insurance analysed records from the Road Safety Authority to obtain a number of all the driving tests taken in Ireland in 2021, alongside the number of people who passed to retrieve the pass rate.

These were then ranked high to low with the highest pass rates being highlighted as the ‘luckiest’ weeks.

Superstitious drivers might be glad to know that there is still time to book a test on some of the luckier weeks - June 6th to 12th or August 8th to 14th.

September 19 to 25 had the lowest pass rate, with just 50.50% passing in that week.

Drivers taking the test from October 24 to 30, only fared slightly better with just 51.40% passing their test.

Those with tests booked for the end of September and October may want to cram in some extra lessons before the big day as those dates had the lowest pass rates in Ireland last year.

Earlier in the month may be best for those wanting to secure a driving licence, as the five weeks with the lowest pass rates all occurred in the final two weeks of the month.

"December was the least lucky month of the year, having two weeks in the lowest five. It may be a case of tis’ the season to be jolly, but not to pass your driving test it seems…" a Chill Insurance spokesperson said.