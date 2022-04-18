CAUGHT: Gardai arrest motorist travelling 170km/h in 80km/h zone
A motorist has been arrested for dangerous driving on Irish roads after travelling over double the speed limit.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit yesterday (Sunday April 17) detected the driver travelling at 170km/h in an 80km/h zone.
The person was stopped and arrested, and charged to appear before court.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit yesterday detected a motorist travelling at 170 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 17, 2022
Motorist arrested for dangerous driving and charged to appear before court.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/PWdGd26nr9
It comes following an appeal from An Garda Síochána to be safe on Irish roads during the holiday period as part of the Easter Road Safety Campaign.
In a tweet posted on Saturday (April 16), Gardai stated: "Please stay safe and enjoy the holiday period. Every decision you make on the road counts."
