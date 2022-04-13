Search

13 Apr 2022

REVEALED: What it costs to be an escort at the 2022 Rose of Tralee

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

13 Apr 2022 2:14 PM

The 2022 edition of the Rose of Tralee will be held in the Festival Dome from August 19 to August 23 this year.

Applications are now open to apply to be a Rose Escort for the 2022 festival - and the cost of being an escort has been revealed!

The application, which can be submitted on their website, involves a €25 charge when registering your interest in becoming a Rose Escort and if successful, you will be required to make another payment of €1,000 plus vat.

Men interested in the role must be 21 years of age by 1 January 2022 and must not be over the age of 32 prior to 1 September 2022.

The closing date for applicants is 22 April 2022. If interested, you can apply HERE

Local News

