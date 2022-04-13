Irish people meeting online strangers in person urged to heed safety advice

An Garda Síochána is issuing safety advice to people who intend to meet up with others they meet online.

The advice comes after the body of a man with serious injuries was discovered at his home in Sligo on Monday (April 11).

An investigation is currently underway to determine whether the perpetrator was someone the victim met online, and whether there was a "hate-related" motive.

Gardai advise anyone meeting strangers to get a face picture from the person before meeting them, or to engage in a live video call so that mobile phone numbers do not have to be shared.

Caution is urged if the person does not share a photo or engage in a video call prior to a meeting.

An Garda Síochána are issuing the following safety advice to people who are speaking with or intending to meet up with someone they have met online.

An Garda Síochána are issuing the following safety advice to people who are speaking with or intending to meet up with someone they have met online.

Take precautions before meeting someone in person. If an emergency unfolds, call 999! — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 12, 2022

Other advice includes asking for social media handles, checking for friends in common and being wary of new accounts with low follower count and few posts.

People are also advised to meet in a public place first, let a friend or friends know the location of a meeting, and to think before accepting food or drink in case it has been spiked.

If an emergency unfolds, call 999. If something happens - report it!