07 Apr 2022

Croke Park named first age-friendly stadium in the world by WHO

Croke Park named first age-friendly stadium in the world by WHO

Croke Park named first age-friendly stadium in the world by WHO

07 Apr 2022 5:35 PM

Croke Park has been formally recognised as the first age-friendly stadium in the world by the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

The honour comes following renovations at the stadium to ensure older people can enjoy its services regardless of their needs, including improved access routes, accessible seating and signage, as well as a commitment to deliver staff training and discounted tickets for older fans. 

As numbers of older people in society increase, it's seen as a significant step in preparing for population ageing. 

Croke Park Stadium Director, Peter McKenna, called the recognition "a source of great pride". 

He said, "We pride ourselves in setting high standards in the stadium – and indeed across the GAA - in everything we do and our new found status as the first Age Friendly Stadium anywhere is a source of great pride to us. 

"Age should not be a debarment to experiencing an enjoyable day in the stadium. To that end we have worked with our partners in this project to commit to ensuring that some of our most cherished and more senior members of the organisation and visitors to the stadium can continue to enjoy great days out at the iconic arena that is Croke Park." 

According to a representative of Age Friendly Ireland (AFI), Croke Park is "to be commended". 

Chief Officer at AFI, Catherine McGuigan, said, "Developing Croke Park as an Age Friendly Stadium has involved an extensive programme of work over several years. The stadium management and staff have worked with Age Friendly Ireland in relation to aspects of the built environment, the service provided to patrons, information and communication and wider community engagement.

"Most importantly, listening to the voice of older people has been at the heart of this process. In achieving Age Friendly recognition, the stadium is appropriately preparing the ground for future generations, ensuring that all age groups can continue to enjoy the atmosphere and environment of Croke Park for generations to come." 

Local News

