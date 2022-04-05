Search

05 Apr 2022

Ireland could be about to enter a post-pandemic baby boom

Ireland could be about to enter a post-pandemic baby boom

Photo: Pixabay

Reporter:

David Power

05 Apr 2022 12:41 PM

Birth rates increased in Ireland last year, possibly indicating an impending baby boom in the country.

Latest HSE figures show there were 59,874 babies born in hospitals and maternity units last year, up 3,000 from 2020.

Covid-restrictions meant many people had to work from home for extended periods and indications are that couples put the time to good use. 

This is the first time since 2009 that there were more babies born in Irish hospitals than in the previous year.

Speaking to Newstalk, Sociologist and Research fellow at NUIG Dr Jo Murphy Lawless said the increase may be a result of the pandemic.

"All the considerations of, 'well you know I've got this job now, and we are just about to get the mortgage, and we are going to do this... and that' - that kind of programmed way of life was just taken apart by Covid, and we got to think about things in a different way," Dr Murphy said.

