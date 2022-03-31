Teenage boy missing for 27 days found safe and well, Gardai confirm
A teenage boy missing for 27 days has been located safe and well, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.
Gardai appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Callum McGill at the beginning of the month.
The boy was reported missing from Bettystown in Co Meath on Friday March 4.
Gardai thank the public for their assistance in the matter and confirm no further action is required.
