Covid-19 hospital numbers fall but 'worst over-crowding ' leads to record monthly figures

The number of Covd-positive patients in hospital has fallen overnight, despite figures compiled for the month showing the worst hospital overcrowding for March in over fifteen years.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has confirmed that March 2022 has been the worst March for overcrowding since the union began counting trolleys in 2006.

11,001 patients have been without a bed in the month of March.

In Q1 of 2022, 29,506 patients have been without a bed.

The most overcrowded hospitals of March 2022 include:

1. University Hospital Limerick (1,671 patients)

2. University Hospital Galway (947 patients)

3. Letterkenny University Hospital (781 patients)

4. Cork University Hospital (735 patients)

5. St Vincent’s University Hospital (699 patients)

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: "When nurses and midwives use phrases like ‘out of control’ and ‘chaotic’ to describe hospital overcrowding we do not do so lightly. It has been the worst March for overcrowding since our union began counting trolleys in 2006 with 11,001 without beds.

"It has been an extremely busy month for those working in our hospitals with over 37% of those who have been on trolleys since the beginning of 2022 presenting to our hospitals in March.

"Hospitals are currently not safe for patients or for staff because of the level of overcrowding and COVID infection levels. We need clear and coherent public health advice from Government and senior public health officials. The public need to be made aware of why we need them to once again step up to the plate in order to protect those who are working on our frontlines," Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

Latest figures show there are 1,535 Covid-positive patients currently in hospital, a drop from Wednesday's total of 1,610.

Those in ICU who are Covid-positive has risen to 58, up from yesterday's total of 49.