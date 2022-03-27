Gardai investigating fire at homeless hostel arrest man

Gardai investigating fire at a homeless hostel arrest man
A man has been arrested by gardai investigating a fire at a homeless hostel on Saturday evening.
Six people were injured in the fire in Dublin city centre, which broke out at around 6pm on Little Britain Street, on the north side of the Irish capital.
The man is in his 30s and is currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station.
Gardai confirmed that six people were taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The blaze was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade, but the scene remained preserved on Sunday for a technical examination.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.