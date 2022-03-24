Govt outlines rules for Ukrainian refugees bringing pets to Ireland

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has outlined rules for Ukrainian refugees bringing their pets to Ireland.

Ireland has so far accepted 10,000 refugees fleeing Russia's war in Ukraine, with an estimated 40,000 expected by the end of April.

In the midst of the exodus, the Department of Agriculture has acknowledged animals play a "hugely important role" in people's lives, particularly for wellbeing in times of need.

It is because of this and the exceptional circumstances created by the invasion of Ukraine that temporary arrangements have been put in place to allow Ukrainians to come to Ireland with their pets, even if the pets are not in compliance with EU Travel Regulations.

In cases where they are noncompliant with EU regulations, the Department will take steps to bring the animals into compliance.

This includes identifying animals and providing a rabies vaccination and tapeworm treatment upon arrival.

The pets will then be placed in strict home quarantine and owners will receive instructions on what is needed to ensure compliance.

According to Department advice, arrangements will be put in place to financially support veterinary practitioners who provide services to bring Ukrainian animals into compliance.

However, other veterinary treatments for Ukrainian animals will not be supported financially.

More information can be found here.