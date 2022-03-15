Search

15 Mar 2022

'Volatile' energy costs to continue as Taoiseach hopes for new European relief measures soon

Reporter:

David Power

15 Mar 2022 5:11 PM

A "very volatile" situation has been predicted by Taoiseach Micheál Martin before energy costs will "hopefully" be reduced in the coming months. 

"It's the end of March that the Commission will be coming back and hopefully with some measures to enable us to respond to the broader issues around the energy situation," he said. 

"But it's going to be very volatile. The war is an enormous shock to the economic system across Europe and across the world. Be under no illusions about that," the Taoiseach said. 

"Governments will not be able to shield citizens entirely from the shock," he warned. 

"It's a new reality. It's a new reality, brought about war on the continent of Europe. Very fundamental decisions are being taken in relation to sanctions - the most severest of sanctions ever taken against a country in a situation like this. 

"Those sanctions in themselves will represent a significant shock to the economic system. 

"The most effective way to ease the burden on people in Ukraine is for the war to end," Mr Martin said. 

He added that they are saying to the world at large that Ireland is a "wonderful location to invest in wind energy and offshore wind"

He said they have legislated for this and have a green consent programme in place for this. 

