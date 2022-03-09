'Concrete proposals' to increase capacity of food production needed, says IFA president

The president of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is calling on the Agriculture Minister to provide "concrete, funded proposals" on how to increase capacity of food production.

Tim Cullinane made the call following a meeting with Minister Charlie McConalogue in Dublin yesterday evening (Tuesday March 8).

Farmers expressed disappointment after learning Minister McConalogue had no proposals to present despite urging the minister to come to forward with real solutions and "not just soundbites".

In a statement after the meeting, IFA president Tim Cullinane confirmed the minister came to the meeting with no proposals.

“We didn’t see any specific proposals required to increase our capacity to produce food. We need real Government action on the price fuel, fertiliser and feed,” he said.

He said farmers will play their part in any national effort, but the crushing impact of rising input prices has to be addressed.

“At our AGM in January, I called on the minister to pull the sector together to set up a task force on inputs,” he said.

“While the minister has belatedly done this, he needs to come forward with concrete, funded proposals.”