Garda Commissioner 'delighted' to continue as Ireland's top cop

The government has extended the term of office of the Garda Commissioner up to June 1 2025.

Commissioner Drew Harris' initial five year term of office had been due to expire on September 2 2023 but will now continue until he reaches the statutory retirement age of 60.

The decision was approved by government today (Tuesday February 15) following submission of a proposal from the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.

In a statement, Commissioner Harris - who was the first person outside the jurisdiction to be appointed to the role - said he is "delighted" to have the term extended.

He said, "It is a great privilege and honour to be Garda Commissioner. During the last four years, the organisation has made great progress in becoming an efficient and effective human-rights focused policing and security service.



"In particular, the work by Garda personnel during the Covid-19 pandemic was a real demonstration of the organisation’s commitment to keeping people safe through our ethos of policing by consent and in partnership with communities.

"I look forward to leading An Garda Síochána in providing the best possible policing and security service to the people of Ireland."

According to Minister McEntee, Commissioner Harris is "rightly held in high esteem by the public" and she said the extension of his term in office will bring "a welcome clarity and continuity of leadership" to the Force.

She said, "[He] is widely acknowledged as having done an exemplary job since he was appointed in September 2018. As well as his role in leading our national policing and security service, the Commissioner has introduced very significant reforms and driven the ongoing programme of reform in An Garda Síochána.

"The organisation is currently entering a critical phase with the rollout of the new operating model, and the forthcoming passage and implementation of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill."

The Bill - the objectives of which are based on recommendations of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland - seeks to reform the Gardai.

Features of the Bill include the strengthening of the independent oversight of An Garda Síochana through a new Policing and Community Safety Authority, as well as greater independence and an expanded remit for the Ombudsman.

It also includes an aim of enhanced internal governance - with Commissioner Harris becoming answerable to a new Garda board - as well as the creation of a new Independent Examiner of Security Legislation to strengthen oversight of national security.

Elements of the Bill have been criticised by a number of bodies, including individual Garda as well as the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI).

The Commissioner was appointed in September 2018 for a five year term. At that time, S.I. 28/2018 Garda Síochána Act (Retirement) Regulations 2018 set out that his term would expire on the completion of 5 years’ service or on attaining the age of 60, whichever is the earlier. This meant that he would have been due to retire on 2nd September 2023.

Prior to 2018 the term of office for the Garda Commissioner had previously been seven years, in line with TLAC terms for Secretaries General, but this was reduced to five for the 2018 competition as this was considered potentially more attractive to external candidates. Following today’s Government decision, amendments will be prepared to allow for the extension of the Commissioner's term of office until the current maximum age of 60.

It should be noted that this is consistent with the approach in Head 19 of the General Scheme of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill which currently provides that a Commissioner will be appointed for a period not exceeding 5 years and may be reappointed for a period not exceeding 2 years.

The process of appointing the current Commissioner was commenced on 12 December 2017, with the Commissioner taking up duty on 3 September 2018. The Department of Justice said that given this timeline, the decision to extend the Commissioner’s term is being taken at this time as in the absence of such an extension the process of commencing a new international competition would have to begin in the coming months.