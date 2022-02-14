Boil water notice issued for local water supply scheme

A disinfection failure has led to a boil water notice being issued for the Ballyogarty Water Supply in Waterford, affecting hundreds of houses.
Irish Water and Waterford council say that the supply may have been infected due to a disinfection failure and have issued the notice after consultation with the HSE.
It is estimated that a housing population of 552 will be affected by the notice.
The notice applies to all consumers on that supply scheme and a map detailing the area in question is available through Irish Water's website.
@IWCare working in partnership with #Waterford City and County Council wish to advise that due to a disinfection failure, the drinking water quality entering the Ballyogarty Water Supply Scheme may have been affected and have imposed a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/aleERWFPc4— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) February 14, 2022
The notice was issued on Monday afternoon, and came into immediate effect.
Under the notice, water must be boiled (rolling boil for 1 minute and then cooled) for:
• Drinking
• Preparing Drinks made with water
• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating
• Brushing of teeth and/or gargling
• Making of ice. However, ensure you first discard all existing ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges
IMPORTANT: You must boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap of kitchen or bathroom sinks is not safe to drink.
