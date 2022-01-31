Gardai seek witnesses to daylight assault on teenage girl in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to an incident between a teenage girl and an unknown male that occurred near Johnstown in Kilkenny today shortly after 12pm.

According to Gardai, the girl was approached by the male and assaulted before the man left the scene.

The teenage girl was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny and treated for shock and a physical injury (non-life threatening). Investigating Gardaí have carried out an initial interview with the girl.

The male is best described, at this time, as a white male in his 40s with an Irish accent.

Gardaí continue to carry out enquiries and recover CCTV from the area.

Gardaí are appealing for any person travelling on the R639 between Johnstown and The Gallops (a minor road also known locally as Cullinanes Lane), Ballyspellan between 11am and 12.15pm, particularly any person with any video footage (dashcam or other recording device) to contact Gardaí at Kilkenny at 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.