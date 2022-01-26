Search

26 Jan 2022

Figures for Covid-19 patients in hospital and ICU plummet

Reporter:

David Power

26 Jan 2022 6:10 PM

Figures for Covid-19 patients in hospital and those requiring ICU treatment have dropped dramatically in the past 24 hours. 

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring treatment in hospital today was 739, a dramatic reduction from yesterday's today of 824. 

This is the lowest figure in over three weeks, since the January 2 total of 717.

The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU were also down considerably on previous totals, with just 74 patients requiring intensive care treatment.

The is the lowest figure since October 12 last, down 5 on the previous day's total of 79. 

Patients requiring intensive care treatment have been more or less dropping since a peak of 97 on January 17.

Local News

