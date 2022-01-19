BREAKING: Man charged with murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore

A man has been charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore, gardai have confirmed.
Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of the 23-year-old schoolteacher arrested the man on Tuesday afternoon.
He is due to appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this evening.
The second male arrested under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 has been released without charge from Garda custody and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Ashling Murphy was murdered on the banks of the Grand Canal last Wednesday, January 12.
Her death sent shockwaves across the country. Vigils were held across the world in her honour.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin and President Michael D Higgins were among the mourners at her funeral at St Brigid's Church in Mountbolus on Tuesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.