17 Jan 2022

61% of people considering veganism after Veganuary, says survey by Ireland's top food app

Mary McFadden

A survey by Ireland's biggest food delivery service has revealed 61% of people are considering a vegan lifestyle beyond January. 

Just Eat announced the results of their survey today (January 16) as Veganuary passes its half-way mark. 

The annual campaign challenges people to eat a vegan-friendly diet for the first month of the year to encourage the everyday consumption of meat-free foods. 

According to Just Eat, hundreds of vegan dishes are now available on the platform, with many food businesses across the country now offering meat-free options. 

Restaurant partners with the company have also been extending their plant-based delivery offerings due to an increase in demand and in recognition of the Veganuary movement. 

The survey found almost 50% of respondents reported mood-boosting benefits when eating plant-based alternatives, and that Monday is the most popular day to try a meat-free alternative. 

When asked if Veganuary was a good opportunity for the vegan-curious to try different options, 57% of respondents agreed. 

It was also found that 62% of flexitarians are now substituting meat for a plant-based alternative at least once a week, with 40% claiming to have ordered a vegan dish as their takeaway of choice. 

