Over 50% Covid positivity rate recorded this week, latest data reveals

A Covid-19 positivity rate of over 50% has been recorded this week.

That's according to the latest data available on the Covid-19 Data Hub, which collates information from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The latest 50.8% positivity rate marks a continuing rise in cases, and it's believed the figure may be even higher due to a recent difficulty obtaining PCR tests.

Approximately 141,000 people in Ireland have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days after a total of 282,069 tests were conducted during the period.

It comes as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly praised the "fantastic" uptake in booster vaccinations in the State.

Yesterday (January 7), he tweeted: "The uptake of our booster programme has been fantastic and we have seen a real impact on incidence in boosted age groups. Remember boosters continue to be available through vaccination centres, at participating pharmacies and at GPs."

A total of 2,324,478 boosters have been administered up to January 6 2022.

The HPSC has been notified of 21,926 cases in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease on Friday's 23,817.

According to the latest data, 936 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised, 84 of whom are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Overall, 930,598 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland so far, a figure which continues to grow exponentially.