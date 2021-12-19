MISSING: Gardaí are seeking public assistance in finding 39-year-old man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 39-year-old Francis Okot.
Francis was last seen on James Street in Kilkenny on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at approximately 5pm.
He is described as being 6’2 in height with a broad build and shaved black hair. When last seen, Francis was wearing a black jacket with an orange trim on the zipper, grey tracksuit pants and runners.
Gardaí and Francis’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny at 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
