MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for missing teenage girl

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Helen McDonnell, who is missing from the Carlow area since Friday, December 3, 2021.
Helen is described as being 5’ 1” in height, with a slim build. She has long, brown hair and has blue eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a black, fur lined coat, a cream sports top, black leggings and white runners.
Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
