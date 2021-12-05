Search

05 Dec 2021

MOTORING: The all-new Dacia Jogger is coming to Ireland in 2022

The new Dacia Jogger

Dacia's new Jogger will hit Irish roads in 2022 with a hybrid version rolling out in 2023.

The seven-seat Jogger aims to bring the practicality of an estate car with the looks and feel of an SUV. All initial models will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine linked with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Jogger benefits from many SUV-inspired touches, including 200mm of ground clearance, protective body cladding and a reinforced body structure. It also features modular roof rails capable of carrying a variety of items and boasting up to 80kg of load capacity.

A tipping mechanism allows easy access to the third row of seats which offer space for two to sit in comfort, while even with all seats in place there are 213 litres of boot space on offer. Fold down the third row and this increases to 712 litres while folding down the second row and removing the third boosts this to 1,819 litres in total.

The second row also incorporates ISOFIX child seat mounts, while a variety of tie-down options such as lashing rings and load hooks give plenty of flexibility when it comes to transporting items. This builds on the 24 litres of storage space that is dotted throughout the cabin, from a seven-litre glove box to a 1.3-litre central storage bin. There are six cup holders in total, too.

Entry-level cars use a smartphone docking system for media controls, with a Dacia app providing navigation, music and even vehicle information. These can be controlled either via voice functions or a multifunction steering wheel.

There’s then an upgraded system with an eight-inch touchscreen display and four speakers that also brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Finally, there’s a tip-top version that adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an upgraded audio system and two additional USB ports.

Local News

