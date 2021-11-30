Mandatory vaccinations for health care workers being considered

France and Italy are among other countries that have introduced mandatory vaccinations for it's healthcare staff.
Public health officials are considering mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations of healthcare workers in response to the high level of infections.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) raised the issue at a meeting earlier this month, where it was agreed to examine "relevant ethical, legal and practical issues before any action is considered".
Unvaccinated healthcare workers have so far been removed from working on the frontline, based on individual risk assessments.
France and Italy are among other countries that have introduced mandatory vaccinations for it's healthcare staff.
The Department of Health is expected to prepare an evidence paper on the topic which will be discussed at a further meeting.
