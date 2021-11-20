Covid-19 patients in hospital and ICU continues to rise

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital continues on an upward trend, with the highest number in nine months recorded today.
There are currently 643 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals.
The figure is 18% higher than last Thursday, and 40% higher than a fortnight ago.
There is a slight increase in patients in ICU, with 119 people recorded today.
This is up from yesterday's total of 114 patients receiving treatment in ICU.
The highest total of Covid-19 positive patients recorded in hospital this year was 2020 on January 18.
On January 24, the highest number of patients recorded in ICU, stood at 221.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.