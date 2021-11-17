APPEAL: Gardaí investigating the death of a 26-year-old man with unexplained gunshot wounds

Gardaí investigating the death of a man with serious head injuries
Gardaí are continuing to investigate the death of a 26-year-old man who sustained severe head injuries on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Gardaí have confirmed the post mortem is complete and results will not be released for operational reasons.
Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the unexplained gunshot wounds that caused the fatal injuries to the deceased.
An Garda Síochána are appealing for any person who was in the vicinity of Mellowes Avenue, Mellowes Road, Kildonan Road or Cardiffsbridge Road between 7.30 pm and 8.00pm on November 11.
In particular, they are appealing to any person or driver with dashcam or other video footage to contact investigating Gardaí at Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
