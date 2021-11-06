Survey shows 'significant' impact of Covid-19 on higher-level students

Covid-19 has substantially affected the lives of students in higher education, according to the Irish Survey of Student Engagement.

44,000 first and final-year undergraduate students and postgraduate students, across 25 higher education institutions, took part in StudentSurvey.ie between February and March 2021.

These students represented 28.4% of the total survey population.

The percentage of students agreeing with each statement in the survey is lower than 2020 in almost every single area – indicating the major impact that COVID-19 had on students during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The results showed that the experience of first-year students was negatively affected by the impact of COVID-19, with first-year undergraduate students returning scores significantly lower than previous years for almost all areas of the survey.

According to StudentSurvey.ie, some of the findings included:

47.0% of first-year undergraduate students indicated that the quality of their interactions with other students was excellent, or close to excellent, in 2021 compared to an 80.3% average in 2018-2020.

37.2% of first-year undergraduate students indicated that the quality of their interactions with academic staff was excellent, or close to excellent, in 2021.

The average from surveys in 2018-2020 was 64.1%.

26.4% of first-year undergraduate students prepared for exams by discussing or working through course material with other students often or very often in 2021, compared to 44.5% average in 2018-2020.

12.2% of first-year undergraduate students believed that their institution emphasized social opportunities very much in 2021, down from 23.2% in 2018-2020.

33.7% of first-year undergraduate students discussed course topics, ideas, or concepts with academic staff outside of class in 2021. The average from surveys in 2018-2020 was 48.8%

WIT Registrar and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Derek O’Byrne said the data was 'unique'.

He said: "It captures the experiences of learners within an exceptional societal event and provides a stark contrast given different environments between the comparative years."

He added that it was not surprising that the first-year experience appears less connected and less engaged.

IT Carlow Vice-President for Academic Affairs and Registrar David Denieffe extended his thanks to IT Carlow students for participating in the student survey.

"The findings reflect the stresses and challenges borne out of the pandemic and how COVID-19 has impacted on the lives of students across higher education, and the onus is on institutions to utilise the results for the benefit of students in the months ahead" he added.

The second survey was conducted on postgraduate research students.

A total of 3,541 postgraduate research students, including Masters by Research and PhD students, across 21 higher education institutions, responded to PGR StudentSurvey.ie, representing a response rate of 34%.

Findings from the postgraduate research student survey include:

68.2% of respondents had a suitable working space.

86.3% of respondents had regular contact with their supervisor(s), appropriate for their needs.

47.0% of respondents had frequent opportunities to discuss their research with other research students.

69.4% of respondents had attended an academic research conference.

80.4% of respondents felt that their research degree programme is worthwhile.

Dr. Siobhán Nic Fhlannchadha from StudentSurvey.ie said everyone has suffered due to the impact of COVID-19, and students are no exception.

"They have shown tremendous resilience, with many respondents to StudentSurvey.ie and PGR StudentSurvey.ie 2021 showing positivity and strength in their responses, along with recognising the efforts being made by their HEI to support them in difficult circumstances." added Nic Fhlannchadha.

A summary of the results can be found here