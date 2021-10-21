Louis Walsh to hold auditions for brand new Boyband and Girlband

Louis Walsh has announced today that he is holding auditions for a new Boyband and Girlband at Vicar Street in Dublin in late November.

Talented singers and performers between the ages of 16-21 can head to www.louiswalsh.com for all information.

Applications are asked to send their details, along with a short video clip of themselves performing with a link to their YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or just filmed on their phone.

Entries will close on Fri 12th Nov 2021 and successful applicants will be contacted by Monday 15th November 2021 if selected to audition.

Final auditions for the boyband is on November 20th while final auditions for the girlband is on November 21st.

Louis said today:

“Because of Covid guidelines and indeed the talent that we all see and hear every day online, I am asking people to go onto the site and send me a sample of them performing – or a link to their social account where we can find them.

"We will then call back finalists for a live audition. There is so much great talent here in Ireland and I’m really looking forward to the next few weeks.”