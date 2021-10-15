'Proceed, pause or proceed with some safeguards' - Minister Harris says Government must decide on ease of restrictions

Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris as said the Government must decide whether to proceed, pause or proceed with some safeguards as it considers the next stage of easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Minister Harris said that despite the rise in Covid-19 cases more than 90% of people are now vaccinated and some perspective is needed.

He said it is not a binary choice whether to continue to reopen or not, but to "ask the question is there a way to proceed with openings [while] retaining vaccine certs or face masks for a bit longer".

Minister Simon Harris says there could be three options before Govt on easing restrictions: proceed, pause or proceed with safeguards. He raises possibility that the requirement for a vaccine cert to access certain settings could be retained | Read more: https://t.co/DXFPpjU3MY pic.twitter.com/5YItme0YzF October 15, 2021

The former minister for health said that a level of scrutiny of the options is required and the Government will consult with public health authorities ahead of any decision.

He also urged the 70,000 people who have had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to come forward for a second dose.

Mr. Harris said that a more widespread booster [or third] vaccine programme could be beneficial as was seen in Israel and that advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) on this is expected next week.

He said NIAC is assessing the information on a booster programme for more of the population.