Gardai renew appeal for information on teenager killed in hit and run

Gardai are renewing an appeal for information about a teenager killed in a hit and run.

This year marks twenty five years since 18 year old Paraic Coffey was hit on the outskirts of Athboy in Co. Meath.

The incident occurred on the Athboy to Dunderry road at approximately 3am on June 9th 1996 as Paraic walked home from Buck Mulligan's Nightclub in Darnley Lodge Hotel, Athboy Town.

He was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene.

The teenager was then taken to hospital by ambulance but he was pronounced death on arrival.

Gardai believe people with information about the incident are out there and are appealing for anyone to get in touch so that Paraic's family can have closure.

According to Gardai, people in the locality who were teenagers and young adults themselves at the time of the incident may now have families of their own. It's believed they may have "a deeper understanding" of the "unbearable loss" the Coffey family have dealt with for 25 years.

They remind the public that the incident would have damaged the vehicle involved, and they urge anyone who remembers someone with unexplained damage to their car, or anyone who was asked to repair a vehicle around the time to come forward.

They also appeal directly to the person/persons involved in the incident that led to Paraic's death and state it's "not too late to come forward".



Those with information are being asked to contact the Incident Room in Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.