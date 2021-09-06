Search

06/09/2021

New technology developed to predict early Alzheimer's disease with near 100% accuracy

New technology developed to predict early Alzheimer's

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A new technology has been developed by a team of researchers in Lithuania that can predict the possible onset of Alzheimer's disease with over 99% accuracy.

The deep learning-based method uses Artificial Intelligence to analyse brain images, which works a lot faster than manual analysis.

The method was developed while researchers from Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) in Lithuania analysed functional MRI images obtained from 138 subjects, finding it performed better in terms of accuracy, sensitivity and specificity that previoused developed methods.

Approximately 24 million people are affected by Alzheimer's worldwide, with that number expected to double due to the ageing population. More than 35,000 people in Ireland suffer from Alzheimer's disease with a further 30,000 suffering from lesser know dementias.

Early detection of the disease provides those affected with a better chance of responding to treatments.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said this method could be a game-changer in how Alzheimer's and dementia are detected, with Alzheimer's being the most frequent cause of dementia and contributes up to 70% of dementia cases.

"Technologies can make medicine more accessible and cheaper. Although they will never (or at least not soon) truly replace the medical professional", Rytis Maskeliūnas, a researcher at the Department of Multimedia Engineering at KTU.

One of the first signs of Alzheimer’s is mild cognitive impairment (MCI), an early stage of memory loss or other cognitive ability loss. The earliest stages often have almost no clear symptoms but can be detected by neuroimaging.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media