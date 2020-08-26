Intercity rail service a huge boost for Waterford

The reopening of the Limerick to Waterford rail line on August 31 has been welcomed.

Tramore Green Party TD Marc O'Cathasaigh said links between Limerick and Waterford cities are critical to achieve balanced regional development and growth in both cities.

"Limerick TD Brian Leddin and I have been working closely with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to make sure that this service got reinstated. We now need to work on making the service more attractive for users travelling between the two cities and intermediate towns," said Deputy O'Cathasaigh.

The Limerick-Waterford service consists of a morning and evening service each way, serving stations in Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary, changing trains at Limerick Junction. The Limerick-Ballybrophy service consists of four services a day, stopping at stations in Limerick and Castleconnell, Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan and Roscrea.