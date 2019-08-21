Gardaí issue warning after motorist overtook nine cars including unmarked garda vehicle

A MOTORIST could face disqualification after gardai caught them overtaking eight cars and crossed continuous white lines in County Limerick.

That's according to gardai who issued a warning to road users on social media.

In a Facebook post, gardai said that on the N21 between Adare and Croagh, a driver "overtook unmarked roads policing car, continued to overtake another eight cars, crossed continuous white lines, overtook again driving in the centre of two ghost island' at busy service station entrance. The driver initially did not even see our flashing lights behind!

"Driver was checked using our mobility app and passed roadside breath test. The driver will soon have a court date & could face a driving disqualification at the discretion of the court.

"Please respect other road users, if you witness these type of incidents please report it, try to get a description of the vehicle, pull over and contact local station or in an emergency dial 999."